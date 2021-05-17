Mike Nudelman

Thoma Foundation Art Vault

Mike Nudelman
Mike Nudelman
  • Save
Thoma Foundation Art Vault vector typography branding logo
Download color palette

Art Vault is the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation’s newest exhibition space, and the only digital art collection open to the public in the Southwest United States. The nonprofit gallery shares algorithmic, interactive, and video art with exhibitions rotating seasonally.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Mike Nudelman
Mike Nudelman

More by Mike Nudelman

View profile
    • Like