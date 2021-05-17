Holistic Life Coach Website Redesign

This was a website redesign project for a holistic life coach. The project took about 3 weeks to complete and is live at awakenedholistic.com.

Started off with an interview with Melina to see where her website was and what were the holes in her workflow. It was found that she needed a better workflow for her coaching signup process and marketing.

Starting off, we made a few user personas based off her current clients, and started working around their lifestyle and holistic needs. Then after defining the key features like forms and auto-responders, we went into the designing phase to give her site a simple design that reflects her personality.

This is just a taste of what we came up with, and hope you enjoy it.