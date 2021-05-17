Jausin: Real State App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The products evolve constantly, this is the landing page design for Jausin an App for Real State solutions for rent the next house where you're going to live quicker and easier. Tell me what do you think about this design. Give me your feedback for being better. (The page is in Spanish because this is a product for Latinamerican markets).
Currently, Jausin is not available in app stores.
Follow me on Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TbRnFb
Illustrations IG: http://bit.ly/36wnMtM
Watch my portfolio on Behance: https://bit.ly/3g1v8vt