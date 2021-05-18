Luck Bike Brand

Trending designs to inspire you
Howdy all! This was all part of our Land&Brand series, where we land on a random location in the world and redesign a logo/brand that we think needs it.
👀See attached shots for more detail!
Check it out the episode here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQp1ipDCbvY&t=1374s
