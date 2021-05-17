e-Brasileirão 2020 | eSports Landing Page

Hello Dribbble!

Here is e-Brasileirão, an official eSports website that we made for CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation - the governing body of football in Brazil).

With this, players were able to see their latest games and results, news and information about the tournament.

Hope you like it!

Have an amazing project? Let's work together!

📧 contact@lmttdesign.com

Check us out at:

Website | Instagram | Facebook