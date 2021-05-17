e-Brasileirão 2020 | eSports Landing Page

LMTT Design

Here is e-Brasileirão, an official eSports website that we made for CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation - the governing body of football in Brazil).
With this, players were able to see their latest games and results, news and information about the tournament.

📧 contact@lmttdesign.com

Check us out at:
Website | Instagram | Facebook

