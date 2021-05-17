Jprint Studio

Tahta Modern Script Font

Tahta Modern Script Font signature sanserif font caligraphy handwriting handlettering typography font design branding
Tahta is a cursive, bold and vintage styled paint brushed handwritten font. This font reads as strong, confident, and dynamic and can add tons of nostalgic character to your designs.

