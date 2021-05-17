Jprint Studio

Jathafa Font

Jprint Studio
Jprint Studio
  • Save
Jathafa Font font caligraphy handwriting handlettering typography illustration font design design branding
Download color palette

Jathafa is a cute and casual handwritten font with a very friendly feel. Whether you’re looking for fonts to make beautiful wedding invitations, beautiful artwork, interesting social media posts, and funny greeting cards.
Jathafa also has several alternative letters that can make your project look modern, luxurious and classy. This font will turn any creative idea into a true work of art!

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/jathafa/ref/237608/

Jprint Studio
Jprint Studio

More by Jprint Studio

View profile
    • Like