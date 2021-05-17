Jathafa Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Jathafa is a cute and casual handwritten font with a very friendly feel. Whether you’re looking for fonts to make beautiful wedding invitations, beautiful artwork, interesting social media posts, and funny greeting cards.
Jathafa also has several alternative letters that can make your project look modern, luxurious and classy. This font will turn any creative idea into a true work of art!
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/jathafa/ref/237608/