Carlos Sosa

Folder Notes

Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Hire Me
  • Save
Folder Notes minimal flat logo ux icon illustration web design ui iconography
Folder Notes minimal flat logo ux icon illustration web design ui iconography
Folder Notes minimal flat logo ux icon illustration web design ui iconography
Folder Notes minimal flat logo ux icon illustration web design ui iconography
Download color palette
  1. Runner | UI Showcase.jpg
  2. Runner | UI Showcase1.jpg
  3. Runner | UI Showcase2.jpg
  4. Runner | UI Showcase4.jpg

Created a new interaction to add ability to add notes for folders.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carlos Sosa

View profile
    • Like