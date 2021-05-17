Chimbapaint Packaging

After investigating the competition, it was concluded that graffiti brands are full of clichés, because the first thing they have done is to use graffiti itself and they have not taken advantage of the possibility of abstracting its most representative elements. Chimbapaint seeks to differentiate itself at a glance, but it was also important to be clear and concise with the product information. To carry out this need it was necessary to be clean, such as an empty wall that begins to be painted or filled with information, in addition, despite the fact that many of its processes are made by hand, now they are looking for a more industrial appearance to compete next to large international paint companies.