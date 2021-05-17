Nighty - Vintage Serif Typeface

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Bright now available @dharmasstudio.com
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://dharmasstudio.com/nighty
Inspired by vintage magazine around 70s, so this font born for all of you, Nighty!
Nighty is a display typeface that says we’re here to nostalgia! It brings back the 70s vibes with groovy, retro and unique typeface