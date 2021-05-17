Dharmas Studio

Nighty - Vintage Serif Typeface

Nighty - Vintage Serif Typeface headline header magazine poster 80s font 70s font 60s font classic logo branding classy feminime modern luxury bold vintage retro sans serif serif font
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://dharmasstudio.com/nighty

Inspired by vintage magazine around 70s, so this font born for all of you, Nighty!

Nighty is a display typeface that says we’re here to nostalgia! It brings back the 70s vibes with groovy, retro and unique typeface

