Brand Style Guide for The Percolator

A simplified version of the brand style guide I created for coffee shop The Percolator. For the logos and overall visual vibe, I wanted to go with a retro sunrise motif with an almost cyberpunk sort of edge. Originally, I had a color scheme of muted primary colors picked out, but decided this brand needed a much more exciting pop of color, hence the neon pink. This was my first time creating all of a brand's visual identity and assets, so I'm pretty proud of how it all turned out!