Brand Style Guide for The Percolator

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A simplified version of the brand style guide I created for coffee shop The Percolator. For the logos and overall visual vibe, I wanted to go with a retro sunrise motif with an almost cyberpunk sort of edge. Originally, I had a color scheme of muted primary colors picked out, but decided this brand needed a much more exciting pop of color, hence the neon pink. This was my first time creating all of a brand's visual identity and assets, so I'm pretty proud of how it all turned out!