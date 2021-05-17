Lesley

Logo for The Percolator coffee shop

Lesley
Lesley
  • Save
Logo for The Percolator coffee shop logo design neon retro design branding logo
Download color palette

This is the logo I created for coffee shop The Percolator. For this logo, I wanted to go with a retro sunrise motif with an almost cyberpunk sort of edge. The colors give a modern twist to the old-school feel of the design.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Lesley
Lesley

More by Lesley

View profile
    • Like