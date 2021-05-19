Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Salvador Fernández
Indicius

Brainpoints Mobile App - Training Categories

Salvador Fernández
Indicius
Salvador Fernández for Indicius
Hire Us
  • Save
Brainpoints Mobile App - Training Categories learning meditation training prototype illustration productivity wellness design sprint ui ux app argentina design indicius
Brainpoints Mobile App - Training Categories learning meditation training prototype illustration productivity wellness design sprint ui ux app argentina design indicius
Download color palette
  1. 2 - Brainpoints dribbble A@2x.png
  2. 2 - Brainpoints dribbble B@2x.png

Brainpoints is an app that helps users generate habits to improve their wellbeing and productivity, so they can feel better and be more efficient at work.

We ran a Design Sprint in collaboration with @purplebunny to narrow the scope of their project and create a tangible, user-friendly prototype to test. Special thanks to our partners from @esmile for the illustration work.

Indicius
Indicius
Hola, and welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Indicius

View profile
    • Like