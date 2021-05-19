Brainpoints Mobile App - Training Categories

Trending designs to inspire you
Brainpoints is an app that helps users generate habits to improve their wellbeing and productivity, so they can feel better and be more efficient at work.
We ran a Design Sprint in collaboration with @purplebunny to narrow the scope of their project and create a tangible, user-friendly prototype to test. Special thanks to our partners from @esmile for the illustration work.