A flexible hosted CMS/E-commerce platform I'm working on. The tables (shown in the sidebar) are unique to each site in the system with their own columns, validation and even their own icon (how cute!). Note the edit icon is the non-hovered state, it is much darker when hovered upon and highlights blue (like the database button) when you're actively editing the table.
The drop-down is illustrating the quick site-switcher, each site has it's own temporary sub-domain and users are kept logged in when being transferred.
To the right is the index of the items (rows) within the selected table - users can pick which columns to display in the index, so things like product description don't have to be displayed in the back-end.
Of course this all links into the theming system which can find/filter/modify/etc the database using a simple syntax.