Shahriar Vaziri

social media app design

Shahriar Vaziri
Shahriar Vaziri
  • Save
social media app design xd figma socialmedia app uxdesign ux ui design ui design
Download color palette

And also there is a little prototype, that you can find that on my Instagram page: @vz_designs
https://www.instagram.com/p/CK3dyZQgcSJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Shahriar Vaziri
Shahriar Vaziri

More by Shahriar Vaziri

View profile
    • Like