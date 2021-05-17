Hyneikolors

Tanjiro Redraw (from manga)

Hyneikolors
Hyneikolors
  • Save
Tanjiro Redraw (from manga) redraw art japanese boy illustration demon slayer manga anime fanart digital illustration digital art
Download color palette

This drawing was made for a collaboration (on Instagram) to celebrate Tanjiro's birthday.

It was truthly fun to draw and paint, idk know what to say... yup.

I like this one :)

Hyneikolors
Hyneikolors

More by Hyneikolors

View profile
    • Like