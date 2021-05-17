alyssa wigant

Support your local AAPI restaurant Illustration

illustration food drawing food illustration aapi
Illustrated for my company's newsletter, this illustration features Asian foods of all kinds: sushi, dumplings, gyoza, egg rolls, and more.

