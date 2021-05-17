Moez Mustafa

Central Perk (friends)

Moez Mustafa
Moez Mustafa
  • Save
Central Perk (friends) design typography ux food friends reunion pakistan moez mustafa goole certification google new how you doin joey uxdesign uiux ui coffeeshop central perk friends
Download color palette

Just a fun project , to pay a tribute to the classic show
F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Moez Mustafa
Moez Mustafa

More by Moez Mustafa

View profile
    • Like