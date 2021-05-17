Sarah Vignon

Skuld - Sign Up Page

Sarah Vignon
Sarah Vignon
  • Save
Skuld - Sign Up Page glassy glass effect blue ui travel tours signup page sign up signup norway north nordic snow ice glasses glassmorphism
Download color palette

Skuld is a concept that allows you to travel in the Nordic countries through tours. I imagined the sign up page for a Norway tour.

Go visit my Behance profile to see this project 😊
🟦 Behance : https://www.behance.net/sarahvignon

Sarah Vignon
Sarah Vignon

More by Sarah Vignon

View profile
    • Like