Deeezy

Eligated - Serif Display Font

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Eligated - Serif Display Font typeface font seriffont displayfont typography
Download color palette

Introducing, Eligated - a display serif typeface with nostalgic look and feel. Inspired from 60s and 70s signages, labels, and ads.

https://deeezy.com/product/31618/eligated-serif-display-font

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like