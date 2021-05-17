V. Alipov

Platinum — Cryptocurrency platform

Platinum — Cryptocurrency platform design wallet bitcoin eth crypto wallet fintech interface web ux ui dashboard steps product design blockchain cryptocurrency
Hi everyone,

Sharing with you the Behance Case Study for Platinum Fund.

What was the challenge?
Buying tokens and feature set simply did not work and users were lost in their actions. I had to fit it all into a very simple UI and hit the target audience with the visual layer.

How did i help?
I developed a completely new visual identity for Platinum Fund, and rolled this out across the full product, all web environments and other marketing materials.

I'm currently available for new projects: alipov.design@gmail.com

Follow me:
Behance | Instagram

