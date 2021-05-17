Lê Braga

My DailyUi 003 Challenge

Lê Braga
Lê Braga
  • Save
My DailyUi 003 Challenge 003 uxdesign user ux uidesign ui figma design dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

The briefing was to compose a landing page. Done it with Figma!

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Lê Braga
Lê Braga

More by Lê Braga

View profile
    • Like