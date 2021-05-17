EsrasStudio

Chicken Logo

EsrasStudio
EsrasStudio
  • Save
Chicken Logo chicken logo chicken chick
Download color palette

We're a restaurant based in San Diego that specializes in Southeast Asian fried chicken on rice.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
EsrasStudio
EsrasStudio

More by EsrasStudio

View profile
    • Like