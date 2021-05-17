Creative Waves Studio

Xanda McCagg • Website Design

Xanda McCagg • Website Design shop website wix shop wix website website design webdesign web ux ui minimal design
Xanda McCagg is an abstract artist with a focus in painting.

I worked with Xanda to implement a streamlined process for visitors to purchase her work on the website. Noticing that green was a primary focus in her artwork, I offered to create a consistence color theme throughout the website, establishing a prominent brand image.

