Food Immerse • Web Design

Food Immerse is a playground for passionate home chefs who want to elevate their skills and master “no recipe” creations. The classes are led by Lorraine Adams.

Lorraine was looking for a simple, yet professional website to launch her new business. It was important to her to have a focus on the classes she's offering by utilizing a minimalist layout and style.

Let's work together!

www.creativewaves.studio • hello@creativewaves.studio