Food Immerse • Web Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Food Immerse is a playground for passionate home chefs who want to elevate their skills and master “no recipe” creations. The classes are led by Lorraine Adams.
Lorraine was looking for a simple, yet professional website to launch her new business. It was important to her to have a focus on the classes she's offering by utilizing a minimalist layout and style.
Let's work together!
www.creativewaves.studio • hello@creativewaves.studio