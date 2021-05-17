Victor Alonso

RX Logo

Victor Alonso
Victor Alonso
  • Save
RX Logo 2021 rental car rental. logos logodesign logotype lkogo logo design logtype design ui animation vector ux neumorhpic logo typography illustration branding
Download color palette

Logo made using the awesome effects in Affinity Designer and Sketch app. This logo is for a project that I've been working on recently.

Do you have a project but need a designer to design it for you?

Let's chat:

theofficialvta2020@gmail.com

Thank you so much for all the support! <3

Victor Alonso
Victor Alonso

More by Victor Alonso

View profile
    • Like