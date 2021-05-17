itsharjeetkg

Flame of Hope Golf Tournament 2017: Icons

Flame of Hope Golf Tournament 2017: Icons golf golf club diabetes golf ball flat branding vancouver mining john bowles stationary poster signage icons golfer modern design booklet program non-profit open sans
Provided in-kind digital and print graphic design services for the Flame of Hope golf tournament.

Program, custom icons, posters and signage.

