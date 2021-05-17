Bhakthi Manjari

Business card design

Bhakthi Manjari
Bhakthi Manjari
  • Save
Business card design brand design brand businesscard business card design business card adobe photoshop photoshop branding illustration design
Download color palette

Hello guys, this is a business card design done by me. Please share your valuable feedback with this.
Thank you

Bhakthi Manjari
Bhakthi Manjari

More by Bhakthi Manjari

View profile
    • Like