Rob Batorski

Studio Emilio

Rob Batorski
Rob Batorski
Hire Me
  • Save
Studio Emilio brandkit mindfulness pilates surfing graphic design design identity badge california mark logo typography logos branding
Download color palette

New Logo & Brand Kit for my friend Emilio in Santa Cruz, CA — Studio Emilio: “Mindful Pilates & Surfing”.

Studio Emilio_Branding_IG-06.jpg
2 MB
Download
Studio Emilio_Branding_IG-03.jpg
1 MB
Download
Studio Emilio_Branding_IG-05.jpg
1 MB
Download
Studio Emilio_Branding_IG-04.jpg
2 MB
Download
Studio Emilio_Branding_IG-02.jpg
2 MB
Download
Rob Batorski
Rob Batorski
Branding, Packaging, Art Direction
Hire Me

More by Rob Batorski

View profile
    • Like