Entrega express logo

hello guys time without uploading anything like this everything ;D.
Express Entrega y is a brand of delivery service through small travel vehicles such as cars, it is especially in charge of carrying food, it is a Colombian company use the green and dark gray color to give it a refined appearance and the company is also in charge of hiring common people to carry out the work through their app, the letter e has movements to give the sensation of speed and movement in its tips

Posted on May 17, 2021
