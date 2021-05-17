itsharjeetkg

Flame of Hope Golf Tournament 2017: Program

Flame of Hope Golf Tournament 2017: Program open sans non-profit program booklet design modern golfer icons signage poster stationary john bowles mining branding flat golf ball diabetes golf club golf
  1. 21083668_472944533080785_2395721856144491811_o.jpeg
  2. 21167648_472944439747461_8908045408550102436_o.jpeg
  3. 21122434_472944506414121_4217936901050690103_o.jpeg
  4. 21167634_472944626414109_6330448533352291029_o.jpeg
  5. 21083277_472944736414098_2827774883042235026_o.jpeg
  6. 21056260_472944629747442_581734384977032126_o.jpeg
  7. 21083047_472944526414119_215369196078675277_o.jpeg
  8. 21122517_472944516414120_2339453992695541334_o.jpeg

Provided in-kind digital and print graphic design services for the Flame of Hope golf tournament.

Program, custom icons, posters and signage.

