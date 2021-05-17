Hyde

Quarantine Stater Pack // Box

Quarantine Stater Pack // Box game checklist face mask covid home house quarantine life icons graphics flat illustration flat design illustration box starter pack pack packaging kit survival kit quarantine lockdown
Quarantine Stater Pack (4 of 4)
Made this survival kit during the very first lockdown last year.

Had a lot of fun doing it, despite the tough times.

Also had the opportunity to expose the original illustration during a few exhibitions around Italy, thanks to AIAP!

