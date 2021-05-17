Quarantine Stater Pack // Box

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Quarantine Stater Pack (4 of 4)
Made this survival kit during the very first lockdown last year.
Had a lot of fun doing it, despite the tough times.
Also had the opportunity to expose the original illustration during a few exhibitions around Italy, thanks to AIAP!