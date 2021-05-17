Vatsala Ramakrishnan

Terra | Profile

Terra | Profile
#The Profile menu lets the user to adjust the application settings and permissions.
#Alongside Rewards can also be accessed as they show progression.
#The Stress Evaluator calculates the stress of the user according to the points scored.

Posted on May 17, 2021
