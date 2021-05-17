Hyde

Quarantine Stater Pack // Render game design house home product design product 3d model 3d modelling 3d render render 3d art 3d cinema 4d 3d graphic covid quarantine life starter pack kit survival kit quarantine lockdown
Quarantine Starter Pack (3 of 4)
Made this survival kit during the very first lockdown last year.

Had a lot of fun doing it, despite the tough times.

Also had the opportunity to expose the original illustration during a few exhibitions around Italy, thanks to AIAP!

