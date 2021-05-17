Hyde

Quarantine Starter Pack // Checklist

Quarantine Starter Pack (1 of 4)
Made this survival kit during the very first lockdown last year.

Had a lot of fun doing it, despite the tough times.

Also had the opportunity to expose the illustration during a few exhibitions around Italy, thanks to AIAP!

