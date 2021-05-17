Dany Herrera

Jehnny Beth Gig Poster

Dany Herrera
Dany Herrera
  • Save
Jehnny Beth Gig Poster gig poster music graphic design digital painting illustration
Download color palette

I designed a gig poster for the show of Jehnny Beth at Festival Marvin Gateway in Mexico City.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Dany Herrera
Dany Herrera

More by Dany Herrera

View profile
    • Like