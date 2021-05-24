Amin Najafi

LEVI® Data science - website portfolio

Amin Najafi
Amin Najafi
Hire Me
  • Save
LEVI® Data science - website portfolio grid layout grid visual identity iran persian uidesign data science robot landingpage website portfolio portfolio uiux ui website concept design
Download color palette

LEVI® - Data science Visual identity concept.
I’m glad to hear your feedback about LEVI® project.

You can also follow me on twitter and instagram
thank you.

Amin Najafi
Amin Najafi
creative designer specializing in branding, visual identity
Hire Me

More by Amin Najafi

View profile
    • Like