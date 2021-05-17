Andrew Coyle

Low & lower-fidelity wireframe kit

I created a low and lower-fidelity wireframe kit to rapidly iterate on design ideas. Feel free to duplicate and use it in your work.

Free wireframe kit link:
https://app.nextuxdesign.com/design/c1c0cbde-4829-4daa-a208-01b9539f2b40

I'll be creating a lot of design templates over the next few weeks. I hope they're helpful!

Posted on May 17, 2021
