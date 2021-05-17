Candido Júnior

DailyUI 003 - Landing Page

DailyUI 003 - Landing Page webdesign vinyl landingpage design uxui uidesign figma dailyuichallenge dailyui
This is my daily UI 003 - Landing Page
This time i created a home from a vinyl store.
Hope you like it!
You can find me on:
Behance: behance.net/cabraljr
Instagram: @cjota98

