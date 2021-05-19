Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
William Duijzer
Wild Digital

NuBuiten Website

William Duijzer
Wild Digital
William Duijzer for Wild Digital
Hire Us
  • Save
NuBuiten Website ecommerce ux website design ui interface
Download color palette

Multiple screens of the NuBuiten website. The main challenge of this project was to design different pages for displaying the large variety of products and productcategories and still remain consistent within the well thoughtout design language.

Services we provided
• UX Design
• User Interface & Web Design
• Design System

About Wild Digital
Hi – we are Wild Digital, a creative digital agency that works with you to maximise your potential by crafting beautiful brands and engaging experiences across all digital touchpoints – websites, apps and digital products.

Check us out at www.wild-digital.com

Follow Wild Digital for more updates:
Instagram / Dribbble / Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Wild Digital
Wild Digital
We connect the dots between strategy, branding & design.
Hire Us

More by Wild Digital

View profile
    • Like