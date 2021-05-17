From Garage To Glory

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone! In my industry you get to work on some cool projects and throw your hat in the ring with your own design. While this direction wasn't ultimately chosen by the clients, I still enjoyed the outcome.
This promotion gives bands the chance to earn $10,000 and a chance to play at induction week of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.