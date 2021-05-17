Momen Khan

Bayolis Shampoo

Momen Khan
Momen Khan
  • Save
Bayolis Shampoo illustration adobe illustrator adobe photoshop graphic designer graphic deisgn momen momenkhan shampoo bottel design bottel shampoo label design shampoo label label and box design packagingpro label packaging labeldesign label
Download color palette

I designed this Shampoo bottle label for my client. I hope you also like this design. If you want a design like this or a more beautiful one then contact me I am available for you.
Thanks
Regards: Momen Khan
Whatsapp:
03318787687

Momen Khan
Momen Khan

More by Momen Khan

View profile
    • Like