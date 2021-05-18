Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brainpoints Mobile App - Onboarding

Brainpoints is an app that helps users generate habits to improve their wellbeing and productivity, so they can feel better and be more efficient at work.

We ran a Design Sprint in collaboration with @purplebunny to narrow the scope of their project and create a tangible, user-friendly prototype to test. Special thanks to our partners from @esmile for the illustration work.

