Car Rent App Trips UX UI

Hey! This is a concept app for a car rental service. Today I want to show you something really interesting. And it's is trip suggestion feature. So when you open the app it ask you about your location and prepare some cool trips. You can see all info about the trip like total KMs and the amount of stops. Also, there are photos for all places that will be inside your car trip. In conclusion, the app will recommend best card to rent for the exact trip which is so helpful!

