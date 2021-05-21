Konstantin Zhuck

Car Rent App Trips UX UI

Konstantin Zhuck
Konstantin Zhuck
Hire Me
  • Save
Car Rent App Trips UX UI electrocar tesla rental rent car shadow color typography landscape norway trip travel user inteface user experience ios app design interface ux ui
Car Rent App Trips UX UI electrocar tesla rental rent car shadow color typography landscape norway trip travel user inteface user experience ios app design interface ux ui
Car Rent App Trips UX UI electrocar tesla rental rent car shadow color typography landscape norway trip travel user inteface user experience ios app design interface ux ui
Download color palette
  1. car rent app trip.png
  2. car rent app overview.png
  3. car rent app styles.png

Hey! This is a concept app for a car rental service. Today I want to show you something really interesting. And it's is trip suggestion feature. So when you open the app it ask you about your location and prepare some cool trips. You can see all info about the trip like total KMs and the amount of stops. Also, there are photos for all places that will be inside your car trip. In conclusion, the app will recommend best card to rent for the exact trip which is so helpful!

Thanks for watching!

Follow me to check more design stuff:
Instagram
Behance

Have an interesting project? Let's work together! Drop me an email
zhuck182@gmail.com

car rent app trip.png
1 MB
Download
car rent app styles.png
1000 KB
Download
car rent app overview.png
1 MB
Download
Konstantin Zhuck
Konstantin Zhuck
UX/UI Designer Available for new projects!
Hire Me

More by Konstantin Zhuck

View profile
    • Like