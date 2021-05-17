Cigar Accessory Branding: Unused Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Unused Icon from a branding project for a cigar accessory company. The goal was to tie together classic cigar label imagery and the heart of the company owner. It resulted in a ton of symbolism packed into a unique mark. In the end, it wasn't selected, but I didn't want it to enter into the dropbox abyss without being seen by the world.