DAILY UI #6 - User profile

DAILY UI #6 - User profile vinted daily ui 007 profile user user profile ui mobile ui mobile app dailyuichallenge
Hi guys! 👋

This is my sixth shot from #DailyUI challenge.
I made a redesign of the Vinted application for this day.

If you liked it, remember to press "L" and follow me for future shots! 🙏

