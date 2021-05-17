DAILY UI #6 - User profile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys! 👋
This is my sixth shot from #DailyUI challenge.
I made a redesign of the Vinted application for this day.
If you liked it, remember to press "L" and follow me for future shots! 🙏