Lemonade for 36 Days of Type

Lemonade for 36 Days of Type orange lemon alphabet illustration geometric drinks juice lemonade l letter l lettering 36 days of type 36days 36daysoftype
Letter L as Lemonade for 36 Days of Type illustration challenge. Experimented with highlights in this illustration. Loved my work? Follow @tanmoy_dharr on Instagram for more.

Email for business: tanmoyydhar@gmail.com

Find my other work on Behance

Connect me on Linkedin

