Black & White ~ Painting with SPLIT CUP and MARBLES ~ Fluid art

When I want to do an acylic pour painting with only 2 colours I normally use Black & White.
Today I want to do a fluid art painting with split cup and marbles with those two colours and it came out really beautiful. I love black negative space and whispy white lines.
Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam oxide black
Material:
- Acrylic paint mixed with pouring medium
- Split cup
- Spinning table
- Marbles
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
