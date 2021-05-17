Black & White ~ Painting with SPLIT CUP and MARBLES ~ Fluid art

When I want to do an acylic pour painting with only 2 colours I normally use Black & White.

Today I want to do a fluid art painting with split cup and marbles with those two colours and it came out really beautiful. I love black negative space and whispy white lines.

Colours:

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Amsterdam oxide black

Material:

- Acrylic paint mixed with pouring medium

- Split cup

- Spinning table

- Marbles

My mixing paints video:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Link to SPLIT CUPS:

https://paintpourstore.com/

Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15

You can follow me on

Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

https://youtu.be/Wpf5WU51QM4