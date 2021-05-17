Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Black & White ~ Painting with SPLIT CUP and MARBLES ~ Fluid art

Black & White ~ Painting with SPLIT CUP and MARBLES ~ Fluid art stayhome abstract fluid art paintings acrylic paint design tutorial pouring art acrylic
When I want to do an acylic pour painting with only 2 colours I normally use Black & White.
Today I want to do a fluid art painting with split cup and marbles with those two colours and it came out really beautiful. I love black negative space and whispy white lines.

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam oxide black

Material:
- Acrylic paint mixed with pouring medium
- Split cup
- Spinning table
- Marbles

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/Wpf5WU51QM4

