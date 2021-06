they learned to lure them in with light

๐ก๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฆ ๐ข๐ง ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ , ๐š๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ฎ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ฌ ๐๐ข๐ , ๐ž๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐š๐ฌ๐ญโ€ฆ

This started out just testing out some more fun neon experimenting then it almost got a mind of its own , so ominous the glow I imagined just entering into a huge cave and standing there, staring up at it โ€ฆ then of course the fear of what is living in the dark cave coming out from the shadows to get you โ€ฆ is it a spider? Is it a giant insect โ€ฆ is it a mammal and those are just itโ€™s clawsโ€ฆ is it an alienโ€ฆ "no one has returned from the cave to say for sureโ€ฆ" check out on my insta for the animation and dramatic music I made