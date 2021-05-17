Eric

they learned to lure them in with light

𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 , 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐝 , 𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭…

This started out just testing out some more fun neon experimenting then it almost got a mind of its own , so ominous the glow I imagined just entering into a huge cave and standing there, staring up at it … then of course the fear of what is living in the dark cave coming out from the shadows to get you … is it a spider? Is it a giant insect … is it a mammal and those are just it’s claws… is it an alien… "no one has returned from the cave to say for sure…" check out on my insta for the animation and dramatic music I made

