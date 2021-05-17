Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Craftsman Series

The Craftsman Series package design
The design for this product was inspired from vintage apothecary style bottles.

This is the first item of a new product line for my business, Roostmade Co. Entitled "The Craftsman Series" A 32 oz boston round amber glass bottle containing our proprietary - Organic Cutting Board Conditioning Oil.

It took hours to get the lighting right to capture this photo, but boy did it turn out well.

Posted on May 17, 2021
