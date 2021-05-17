Trending designs to inspire you
The design for this product was inspired from vintage apothecary style bottles.
This is the first item of a new product line for my business, Roostmade Co. Entitled "The Craftsman Series" A 32 oz boston round amber glass bottle containing our proprietary - Organic Cutting Board Conditioning Oil.
It took hours to get the lighting right to capture this photo, but boy did it turn out well.